South Australia. The engine room of the Australian wine industry.
75%
of Australian wine exports by value
80%
of Australia’s premium wine
52%
of Australia's vineyard area
98
countries on our export list
3,182
wine grape growers
80%
of crush covered by Sustainable Winegrowing Australia membership
What's on
01 Nov 2025
Wine Debut at the Adelaide Zoo 2025Register now
What's on
Upcoming courses
Our National Wine Education & Training Centre has been inspiring wine lovers for more than 60 years.
23 Oct 2025
UW199 Understanding Wine 3-Week Course
Understanding Wine – 3-Week Course: Three hours per session
01 Nov 2025
WE114 Understanding Wine - Weekend Course
Understanding Wine – Weekend Course: Two consecutive Saturdays from 10am to 4pm
13 Nov 2025
ES76 Wine Essentials - A Beginners Guide
Wine Essentials - A Beginners Guide: One night, three hour session