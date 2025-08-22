Skip to main content

South Australia. The heartbeat of Australian wine.

The South Australian Wine Industry Association empowers grapegrowers and winemakers with leadership, advocacy and hands-on support.

Why join SAWIA

Find out what SAWIA membership can do for your business.

Events & training

From WHS to marketing to mental health, SAWIA’s seminars and workshops are your go-to source of knowledge.

Resources Hub

Covering environment, HR, WHS, responsible service, brand assets and more, this is your one-stop info hub.

News & profiles

Keep in touch with wine industry news from South Australia and around the globe.

South Australia. The engine room of the Australian wine industry.

75%

of Australian wine exports by value

80%

of Australia’s premium wine

52%

of Australia's vineyard area

98

countries on our export list

3,182

wine grape growers

80%

of crush covered by Sustainable Winegrowing Australia membership

What's on
01 Nov 2025

Wine Debut at the Adelaide Zoo 2025

Upcoming courses

Our National Wine Education & Training Centre has been inspiring wine lovers for more than 60 years.

23 Oct 2025

UW199 Understanding Wine 3-Week Course

Understanding Wine – 3-Week Course: Three hours per session

01 Nov 2025

WE114 Understanding Wine - Weekend Course

Understanding Wine – Weekend Course: Two consecutive Saturdays from 10am to 4pm

13 Nov 2025

ES76 Wine Essentials - A Beginners Guide

Wine Essentials - A Beginners Guide: One night, three hour session

Read the latest

28 October 2025

Vintage Payroll Practices Webinar
23 October 2025

Financial mentoring for wine businesses
22 October 2025

Toolkit released to advance gender equity
22 October 2025

Changes to annualised salaries

180+ years of serving South Australia

The trusted voice of South Australian wine

Expert grape and wine business support and services

Powerful government advocacy

Our industry partners

